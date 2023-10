MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An interfaith potluck event took place in South Florida on Sunday afternoon.

It’s called Breaking Bread, Breaking Bias and organizers said they are working to combat anti-Semitism and all forms of hate.

It took place at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami

Among the attendees was the office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Organizers say the event is aimed at understanding different cultures and beliefs.