Miami Beach dog attack caught on camera

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A dog attack that happened at a Miami-Dade County restaurant was caught on camera.

The owner told Local 10 News his beloved pet had to have surgery after the violent incident.

It happened in the early evening on Friday outside Monty’s Sunset in Miami Beach.

Video of the incident shows people stepping in to help pull the dogs apart.

Chris Borchetta said his dog was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a pit bull.

“She started screaming and I looked down and there was a dog locked onto her and started to drag her across the pool deck,” he said. “The dog was silent. It walked up from behind, we didn’t hear anything. There was no growling, no barking.”

Borchetta’s dog Lunita had to have emergency surgery for her injuries. She is now recovering.

“The next day he did contact the vet and cover the vet bills which was great,” said Borchetta.

Both dog owners said their pets are service animals.

Local 10 News has reached out to Miami Beach police for more information, as a police report was filed.