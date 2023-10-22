Motorcyclist killed after being struck by car on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale, near the Broward Boulevard exit, at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a driver hit the motorcyclist from behind, which caused the victim to tumble onto the road.

Fire rescue quickly arrived but pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No charges have been announced by police, but the investigation is ongoing.