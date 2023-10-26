Family seeks justice for teen left in coma from Miami crash

MIAMI – A South Florida teenager is fighting for her life after she was the victim of a crash earlier this month.

Since then, 16-year-old Genesis Varela has remained in a coma, and her family is acting as her voice as they hope for justice.

Varela’s family says she is a beautiful, bright young lady with a big future.

She is currently fighting for her life in the hospital.

Varela was hit while riding her electric scooter to school on Oct. 17 as she crossed an intersection at Northwest 29th Street and 15th Avenue in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

An oncoming car hit her and sent her flying across the road. She suffered severe head injuries.

Varela’s mother, Wendy Triminio Padilla, was emotional while saying she feels awful as her daughter is battling for her life.

Family members said the driver has been questioned and they are still waiting for updates from police.

According to the family, doctors said if Varela does wake up, she will be in a vegetative state, and if she doesn’t, there isn’t much they can do.

Her mother is holding on to prayers and hoping for a miracle as she described her daughter as a studious, intelligent girl who is loved by so many and is always there to help others.

Family members created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.