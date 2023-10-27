Knaus Berry Farm opens for the season next week

The first batch of Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls is ready to be enjoyed, Oct. 29, 2019, in Homestead, Florida.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Halloween is right around the corner and so is the opening of Knaus Berry Farm for the 2023 fall season.

According to the company’s website, the farm is set to open its doors on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Knaus Berry Farm has been a South Florida staple since 1956, selling its famous cinnamon rolls, u-pick strawberries, shakes, assorted baked goods, vegetables and ice cream.

FILE - Ripe strawberries wait to be picked at the "U-Pick" field at Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The farm, which is located at 15980 S.W. 248th Street in Homestead, is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Years Day.

The farm store is cash only and does take phone orders (excluding Saturdays and Holidays).

