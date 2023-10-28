Yacht erupts in flames at Haulover Park Marina

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-foot yacht went up in flames in Northeast Miami-Dade early Saturday morning, leaving it destroyed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. at Haulover Park Marina, located at 10800 Collins Ave.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 7 a.m. where smoke was billowing in the area moments after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were working to extinguish the heavy blaze.

Miami-Dade police were seen redirecting traffic at the marina, but the nearby lanes have since been reopened.

Authorities expressed concern about the fuel of the boat and neighboring yachts.

They also said they faced a bit of difficulty controlling the blaze due to the length of the dock.

No injuries were reported by officials.

Local 10 News spoke to Phil Gillen, an owner of a boat parked at Haulover Marina, who said he received a call from someone asking him to help put out the fire.

“I got the call this morning at 7 a.m. this morning to look out for my fire extinguisher being missing because there is a boat on fire on my dock,” he said. “Just unbelievable how it’s completely leveled off and there’s no more boat left anymore.”

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire.