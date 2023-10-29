81º

Local News

Man with South Florida ties among victims in Maine mass shootings

Family says Keith Macneir was visiting son in Maine

Samiar Nefzi, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Family members have come forward to reveal a South Florida connection to the mass shootings in Maine.

They say 64-year-old Keith Macneir was among the 18 people killed when suspected gunman Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and nearby bar Wednesday night.

Macneir’s niece Grace posted to Facebook Saturday evening, writing that her Uncle was in Maine visiting his son and was at the bar where eight people were killed. She also writing that her uncle was the friendliest and kindest guy.

Another family member wrote, “The world we live in couldn’t be crueler at times.”

A GoFundMe page has been created by family members to assist with funeral arrangements, which can be found by clicking here.

