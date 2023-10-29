Man with South Florida ties among victims in Maine mass shootings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Family members have come forward to reveal a South Florida connection to the mass shootings in Maine.

They say 64-year-old Keith Macneir was among the 18 people killed when suspected gunman Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and nearby bar Wednesday night.

Macneir’s niece Grace posted to Facebook Saturday evening, writing that her Uncle was in Maine visiting his son and was at the bar where eight people were killed. She also writing that her uncle was the friendliest and kindest guy.

Another family member wrote, “The world we live in couldn’t be crueler at times.”

