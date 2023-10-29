Police chase involving stolen Range Rover leads to multiple felony charges for 3 men

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Three men were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle and a police chase that occurred on Saturday.

According to authorities, Florida state troopers found an abandoned Range Rover on Interstate 75 in Broward County that had been reported stolen out of Collier County.

The people inside the stolen Range Roger got into a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and took off heading east on I-75, police said.

Mugshots for 20-year-old Caleb Christopher Reed, 19-year-old Dajohn Kemon Reed and 21-year-old Horace Jerome Ellis. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Soon after, troopers said they observed the Mercedes going in excess of 140 mph on the highway, at which time troopers initiated a pursuit.

Troopers eventually ended the chase by pulling off a pit maneuver to stop the Mercedes, according to authorities.

Three people were taken into custody and are facing multiple felony charges.

They have been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Christopher, 19-year-old Dajohn Kemon Reed and 21-year-old Horace Jerome Ellis.

Authorities said the three men are suspected of being involved in a string of robberies and vehicle thefts that span across southeast and southwest Florida.