Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman after breaking into her Parkland home

PARKLAND, Fla. – Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and then attacking and sexually assaulting the victim after she came home from work.

It took less than a week for police to find the suspect in this case and he’s now behind bars.

The incident happened on Monday in Parkland.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit have since arrested 42-year-old Antonio Doll.

According to police, after the victim arrived home from work, she was hit and thrown on the floor by Doll, who was unknown to her.

Police said Doll used a sharp object to force the victim to a bedroom, where he sexually battered her.

Afterward, police said Doll ransacked her bedroom.

Authorities released video of the suspect with a bicycle and asked the public for help identifying him.

Through investigative leads, police officers identified Doll as their suspect.

He was arrested Friday in Miami and booked into the Broward County Main Jail.

Doll is facing a slew of charges, including sexual battery, sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.