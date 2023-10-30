79º

Fort Lauderdale man killed in Maine massacre was there to celebrate birthday

Keith Mcneir was one of 18 people killed in mass shooting at bar and bowling alley

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Maine shooting, Maine massacre

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Keith Mcneir of Fort Lauderdale wanted to spend his own 64 birthday with his son. He was waiting for his son, Breslin, at a bar in Lewiston, Maine, when a gunman entered. Macneir was one of eight people killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille. Seven people were killed at Just-in-Time Recreation, a bowling alley.

“Devoted loving father. One of the best brothers in the world. A big-hearted person that’s there to help anyone anyway he could,” said Keith’s brother, Brian Macneir.

Keith was the oldest of three brothers, born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, and the son of architect Donald Macneir.

“(We) went to Markham Park to shoot skeet on Thursdays with friends. He was active in boating and fishing. An architect,” said Brian.

Keith was in Maine where his only son lives. He was at the bar waiting as Breslin finished a union meeting. That’s when a man, later identified as Robert Card, 40, entered the bar and opened fire.

Brian said he’s left with frustration over what he believes were clear warning signs about the shooter that were missed.

“I blame the doctors first of all, on this particular one. When a doctor gets someone in there like that, they need to stand up and say, ‘Hey, look, we got a red flag this guy. I’d like to see prayers go out for Breslin and the other families out there to try to help them with the situation,” said Brian.

The family plans plan to scatter Keith’s ashes off Fort Lauderdale in a burial at sea.

