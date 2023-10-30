Man accused of filming woman undressing inside Forever 21 at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday on accusations that he filmed a naked woman inside of a dressing room stall at the Forever 21 store at Aventura Mall, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that day at the mall, located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, an employee approached Enzo Mariano Lucero, of Miami, who was inside a dressing room stall, because she found it odd that he was just standing inside but not trying on any clothes.

Police said the employee asked Lucero if he needed any assistance and he told her, “No, just taking pictures for my girlfriend.”

According to the report, the victim was then escorted to the stall next to him to try on clothes, but she returned to the employee five to 10 minutes later and said someone in the neighboring stall was recording her.

Police said the employee then approached Lucero again, asked him if he was taking pictures of other people and then told him he needed to get out because she was calling mall security and police.

According to the report, the arresting officer responded to the second level of the mall a short time later where Lucero was detained by mall security.

Police said Lucero immediately told the officer that he was not recording anyone.

As he was escorted out of the business, he “continued to make spontaneous statements of his innocence as well as how he was attempting to purchase some clothing at the location,” the arrest report stated.

The arresting officer then met with the victim who said she was fully undressed when she noticed a red phone being pointed underneath her stall.

Lucero was arrested on one count of video voyeurism.