Miami Beach celebrates police promotions

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Police Department celebrated about a dozen promotions during a ceremony on Monday.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Alina Hudak, the city manager, and Chief Wayne Jones attended the ceremony.

“We have so many issues here that no other city deals with,” Gelber said.

Despite the challenges, Jones and Hudak told the officers they were moving up within one of the best police departments in the country.

Jones, the city’s first Black police chief, has held every rank in the department, including patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major, and deputy chief.