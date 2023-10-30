Pedestrian seriously hurt in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies investigated a crash in Deerfield Beach Monday morning that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, medics took the the pedestrian, a man, to Broward Health North as a trauma alert patient.

Deputies closed the westbound lanes of Northeast 48th Street during their investigation.

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the crash or whether the driver will be cited or face charges.

“Detectives with BSO Traffic Homicide Unit were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash,” a BSO spokesperson said in a statement.