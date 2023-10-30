In jail for three decades, recently released, man arrested for sexual assault

PARKLAND, Fla. – A 54-year-old man who was arrested in Miami-Dade County almost 32 years ago and who spent three decades in jail, is behind bars again. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Dolls broke into a woman’s home in Parkland and sexually assaulted her last Monday.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Dolls. He had just been released from prison in March for armed burglary in Miami-Dade County.

According to a BSO report from the incident, which happened on Monday, “She arrived home from work. While walking into the family room, she was hit and thrown on the floor by an unknown male . . . using a sharp object, he forced the victim to a bedroom where he sexually battered her. Moments later, the subject ransacked her bedroom.

Detectives released video of the attacker arriving with a bicycle hoping that the public would help identify him.

Through an investigation, deputies named Doll as the suspect. He was arrested in North Miami before being booked into the Broward County jail.

Doll now faces multiple criminal charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and armed burglary with an explosive.

The arrest report mentions the explosive, but it is not clear how it was used in this latest incident. We are awaiting more details from BSO from a press conference at 4 p.m.

Doll remain behind bars without the possibility of bail.

(Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.)