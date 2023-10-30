79º

Unlicensed driver in Miami crash injuring 3 faces ICE hold

Man faces 4 counts of driving without a license, causing serious bodily injury or death

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Police officers arrested Osman Flores on Saturday in Miami and he remained at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday pending an immigration hold, records show. (MDCR)

MIAMI – A man who police officers reported was driving without a license when he was speeding, ran a red light, and caused a crash that injured three people in Miami has a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, records show.

Osman Flores was driving a blue 2020 Mercedes GLE350 westbound on Seventh Street when he crashed with a blue Chevrolet Spark that was traveling southbound on Northwest 47 Avenue at about 4:40 a.m., on Saturday, according to police.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the three injured — including a child — to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade correctional officers booked Flores, 46, at about 4:25 p.m., on Saturday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He appeared in Miami-Dade bond court on Sunday and his attorney filed his not guilty plea on Monday, records show.

Flores is facing four counts of driving without a license causing serious bodily injury or death, a third-degree felony. His bond was $100,000 and a judge ordered him to surrender his passport.

Records show Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Laura Cruz is set to preside over the case.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Mercedes Ceballos contributed to this report.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

