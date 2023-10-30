Unlicensed driver in Miami crash injuring 3 faces ICE hold

Police officers arrested Osman Flores on Saturday in Miami and he remained at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday pending an immigration hold, records show.

MIAMI – A man who police officers reported was driving without a license when he was speeding, ran a red light, and caused a crash that injured three people in Miami has a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, records show.

Osman Flores was driving a blue 2020 Mercedes GLE350 westbound on Seventh Street when he crashed with a blue Chevrolet Spark that was traveling southbound on Northwest 47 Avenue at about 4:40 a.m., on Saturday, according to police.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the three injured — including a child — to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade correctional officers booked Flores, 46, at about 4:25 p.m., on Saturday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He appeared in Miami-Dade bond court on Sunday and his attorney filed his not guilty plea on Monday, records show.

Flores is facing four counts of driving without a license causing serious bodily injury or death, a third-degree felony. His bond was $100,000 and a judge ordered him to surrender his passport.

Records show Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Laura Cruz is set to preside over the case.

