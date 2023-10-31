Boy, 8, found safe after leaving Broward elementary school

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located an 8-year-old boy who they said was reported missing after leaving his elementary school Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Aleus Alfred was found safe Tuesday afternoon near his home, but did not disclose any further details about where he had been or what he had been doing for much of the day.

According to deputies, Aleus was seen leaving Park Ridge Elementary School, located at 5200 NE 9th Ave. in Pompano Beach, around 10:40 a.m.

He was wearing a white hoodie with black at the bottom, shorts and orange shoes.

No other details were immediately released.