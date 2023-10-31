BS0 detectives hoping surveillance video can lead them to 7-Eleven armed robber

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – BSO detectives released surveillance video Tuesday of a man who they said threatened a 7-Eleven store employee with a gun during an attempted robbery last month.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office report, it happened just before 1 a.m. Sept. 3 at Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue, in the Roosevelt Gardens area of unincorporated central Broward County.

The employee told investigators that an unknown man around 6 feet tall with a slim build and a bald head had attempted to exit the store without paying for a beer, according to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis.

Surveillance video shows the culprit wearing a green baseball hat, green shirt and black shorts when entering the store. The man was then seen walking directly toward the back of the store where the beverages are located and removing a beer from the refrigerator aisle, according to authorities.

After walking back to the front of the store, the man and the employee had a verbal exchange, St Louis said.

Surveillance video shows the man placing the beer can on the counter and then poking the victim several times in the chest before leaving the store.

Investigators said the verbal dispute continued outside, which led to the man threatening the victim with a knife before leaving the premises.

According to the victim, approximately 5 to 10 minutes later, the man returned to the business, where another verbal altercation ensued, and the man displayed a gun, detectives said.

Deputies said additional surveillance video captured the man entering the business a second time wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt and shorts.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts to contact VCU Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-722-5803 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.