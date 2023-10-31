81º

Genetics plays small part in breast cancer risk

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

KENDALL, Fla. – Research has increasingly shown that environmental and lifestyle factors can significantly increase a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer.

Dr. Joseph Panoff, a radiation oncologist with Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute said only 5 to 10 percent of breast cancers are the result of genetic factors.

Panoff said exposure to environmental estrogen poses a much greater risk.

“Estrogen is hypothesized to be in many different compounds including cow’s milk that we all drink, and circulating fluorocarbons that are really very small they are compounds that are in everything and last forever.  They’re considered things that potentially could mimic estrogen and affect estrogen modulation in a person’s body,” he said.

While these compounds may be hard to avoid, Panoff said women can take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk through lifestyle changes.

Studies have shown that women who are not physically active, and who are overweight or obese have higher rates of the disease.

STUDY EXAMINES ADDING SUGAR TO TEA & COFFEE

Adding a little sugar to your coffee or tea may pose no significant health risks.

That’s according to recent research involving a cohort of male patients.

Danish researchers found no increase in the incidence of diabetes or death caused by heart disease or cancer, as well as all-cause mortality, from adding a small amount of sugar to coffee or tea.

The American Heart Association cautions that an excess of sugar, more than six teaspoons for women and 9 for men, can lead to a variety of health issues including diabetes and heart disease.

