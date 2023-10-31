Miami-Dade police officer accused of sexually molesting 3 children

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested by his own department Tuesday after being accused of molesting children, authorities said.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles, 40, was arrested on a warrant Monday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility, according to jail records.

Ramos-Aviles faces several charges, including three counts of sexual battery on a minor, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years of age, and two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16 years of age, according to his arrest report.

As of Tuesday, he was being held without bond.

While in bond court, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer ordered Ramos-Aviles to have no contact with the three victims and to stay at least 500 feet away from their homes and places of employment.

He was also ordered to surrender any firearms and prohibited from taking any drugs.

Glazer also ruled that Ramos-Aviles can return to the “incident location” within 48 hours of being released from jail, but must have police supervision.

Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie V. Daniels released a statement Tuesday in response to the allegations:

“The privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the oath we took and the badge we wear represent integrity, trust and the honor to be protectors and peacekeepers of our community. I am appalled to know that as a result of an investigation, detectives from our Special Victims Bureau arrested a member of this agency. The Miami Dade Police Department will not tolerate this behavior and as is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process.”