Police: Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 woman killed, 2 injured

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A woman was killed in a shooting in Lauderhill Tuesday afternoon and two other people, including a minor, were injured, according to police.

Lauderhill police and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the 5600 block of Northwest 28th Street.

Upon arrival, Lauderhill police said they responded and observed a woman near the roadway unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to detectives.

Police said a girl and man were also shot and taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, police officers were surrounding a black SUV in the area.

Images from Sky 10 also showed detectives cordoning off an area with yellow tape.

Several Lauderhill police units were blocking an intersection in the area as law enforcement officers redirected traffic along Northwest 27th Court.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s age, identity or gender.

The motive is currently unknown and there are no known suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.