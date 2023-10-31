‘Amazing feat’: Pilot survives Everglades small plane crash with minor injury

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane crashed into the Florida Everglades in far southwestern Broward County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. about 7 miles west of U.S. 27 and the Miramar city limits.

The plane reportedly took off from the Okeechobee area.

One man was seen sitting up on top of the wing of the crashed Cessna Skyhawk awaiting rescue.

Initial special report:

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the man suffered a leg injury.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent a helicopter to hoist the stranded pilot from the water and took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

“To be able to seemingly walk away with just a leg injury after putting an aircraft down in the Everglades with the thick brush is an amazing feat in itself,” BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane said. “We’re very grateful that he’s OK.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, officials said.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of an aircraft down in the Florida Everglades near Krome Ave in the area of Mack’s Fish Camp One patient located. Rescue in progress. pic.twitter.com/3ddHCsBi48 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 31, 2023

Approximate location: