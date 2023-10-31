Teen robs friend of Dior sneakers, then urinates on him, Miami Springs police say

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A victim selling sneakers to another teenager at a Miami Springs hotel was set up for a robbery in which he was punched, knocked to the ground and kicked, according to police.

But before making off with designer sneakers and a hoodie worth about $2,400, police said the robber, the victim’s so-called “friend,” did something revolting: he took a bathroom break — on the victim.

It all happened at around 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Red Roof PLUS+ Miami Airport hotel, located at 3401 NW Le Jeune Road, police said. The suspect, from North Miami, was arrested Monday.

According to the Miami Springs Police Department, the victim set up a transaction with the 16-year-old, a friend from middle school, to sell him two pairs of Dior sneakers and an Essential hoodie.

Police said the victim was “distracted” trying to confirm payment information with the suspect when a second suspect came from behind and punched him, knocking him to the ground.

Then, the two teamed up to kick the victim, according to police. The victim told investigators he then saw the 16-year-old “take out his penis from his pants and urinate on him,” an arrest report states.

Authorities arrested the alleged peeing perp Monday after locating him at North Miami Senior High School. Police didn’t publicly identify him in an Instagram post about the crime.

He was charged with strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor battery. Authorities haven’t publicly identified the other suspect.