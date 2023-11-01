Art installations at every Miami-Dade park will call attention to climate change threat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With the recent king tides, and hottest summer ever on record, we here in South Florida are already getting a glimpse of what the future holds as our planet keeps getting warmer.

While scientists say we still have time to stave off the most disastrous effects of climate change if we act now to reduce our emissions, one local artist has made it his mission to make sure everyone demands our lawmakers step up.

All across Miami-Dade County, at every single public park, sculpted markers are being set into the ground.

But this is more than just art in public places. It’s a socially engaged project with an urgent call to action.

It’s called “The Underwater,” an evolving installation on climate change conceived by Miami-Dade Artist-in-Residence Xavier Cortada, whose first visit to Antarctica in 2007 left him shaken to the core.

“It’s not just about the polar bears or the manatee, it’s literally about your wallet. It’s about your kids future. It’s about their inheritance, it’s about the Miami you love,” said Cortada. “Scientists gave me a chunk of ice, put in my hand and said, ‘This is going to melt and drown your city.’ The only place I’ve called home.”

That was it. The fuse was lit for what would explode into Cortada’s most ambitious project to date.

“How do we begin to manage a future with rising seas? If you’re not talking about it, and you have your head in the sand, you’re not going to solve the problem,” he said.

What began as watercolor paintings made with Antarctic ice soon became public murals at intersections throughout Miami-Dade, yard signs that went up in residents’ front lawns, and, finally, concrete makers being installed in all 287 Miami-Dade public parks.

“Antarctica doesn’t care if you believe that sea level rise is happening or not, it is still coming. It’s not an ideological issue,” said Cortada. “The horrible reality is that more of half of these markers, markers that will survive centuries will be submerged in time.”

Local 10 News’ Louis Aguirre first met up the artist back in May at the University of Miami’s College of Engineering, where students were helping Cortada create the markers.

Each one designed by Cortada was then cast using sustainable concrete that won’t pollute the water and leave a minimal carbon footprint.

“We can also add cement that is made from places that use less energy and consume less CO2,” said Francisco De Caso, the principal scientist for the structures and materials lab at the University of Miami’s engineering school.

Dramatically reducing global greenhouse gas emissions is the end game.

Cortada is recruiting every single Miami-Dade resident to be a major player.

Adam Roberti, who heads the Cortada Foundation, is the team captain.

“The idea is not just to raise awareness by having people see it and be like, ‘Okay, that’s cool, like, okay, now I live at seven feet above sea level.’ But actually having them realize that by the end of the century, if we don’t rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, most of Miami’s underwater with seven feet of sea level rise,” said Roberti.

The whole point of the installation is to have the public engage with it.

Each sculpture comes with a QR code that when you scan it, takes you right to the underwater website that explains why this number matters and the action you can personally take to address the threat of sea level rise in your neighborhood.

It also has instructions on how to create a yard sign for your own front lawn and links to help you reach your lawmakers and demand climate action now. The whole point is for everyone to take ownership of the crisis.

“We need to be the protagonist in this story that makes sure that Miami doesn’t go underwater,” said Roberti. “We can stop using fossil fuels, but we need to be loud because our elected officials need to understand that this is what we want. We want a Miami that’s going to be here for our children and grandchildren.”

At JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park in southwest Miami-Dade’s Goulds area, the elevation is nine feet and already, the marker has piqued curiosity.

“You know, I really didn’t think about it like that. I’m not really fond of water,” said resident Damarien Milton.

At Deerwood Bonita Lakes Park, near Kendall, the number is 10 feet, and soccer player Eric Viaud is concerned.

“We wouldn’t be able to live out here, do the things that we do every day,” he said, asking, “How will we do to prevent this from happening?”

“It’s all about you,” said Cortada. “Ask that the people you put in power, to do something about the problem.”

So far only the first four markers have gone in, but Cortada is already hopeful.

“I just believe that people care, and if you give them the tools to do something weird like I did here to make people notice, then I think we’re going to be okay,” he said.

Cortada plans to have all the markers up in all Miami-Dade County parks before the end of 2024.

Installations will also be going up in Broward County and the foundation has already begun hosting workshops and meetings at parks to engage community members to spread the mission and take action.

For more information on The Underwater installation, click here.