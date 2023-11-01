Look-alike patrol cars causing confusion for South Florida drivers, but are they legal?

MIAMI – Local 10 News has obtained dash camera video of an arrest of a woman on Oct. 10 accused of wrapping a Dodge Charger to imitate a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

Troopers can be seen pulling over the car that looks similar to an FHP vehicle on State Road 826 near Northwest 74th Street.

“Okay, the reason for the stop is the color scheme on the car,” a state trooper is heard on video saying.

According to the arrest report, Iulia Pugachev is accused of operating a motor vehicle without registration, misusing a dealer license plate, and engaging in the imitation of the FHP-marked unit.

Cars that look similar to law enforcement vehicles have been spotted in South Florida and around the country.

A green and white car seen around Miami-Dade and Broward looks similar to a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle. However, the decal on the side of the car is a logo that reads: “Booty Patrol.”

The owner of Ace Works Productions in Ohio said he wrapped a Charger several years ago and posted photos of it on social media as a marketing tool. Video of the car, with a light bar and logos on the trunk that read: “Don’t Panic” and “Send Nudes” have racked tens of thousands of views.

Lt. Alex Camacho with the Florida Highway Patrol says there’s no law against being funny. But some elements on a look-alike car are illegal.

Under Florida law, only FHP can have the black-and-tan color scheme.

“Anybody that tries to imitate or tries to utilize that same paint scheme, it’s a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida,” said Camacho.

Other paint or wrap schemes are illegal if they say “police,” “sheriff,” or other law enforcement terms.

If a person in any type of vehicle is found to act like an officer, such as performing traffic stops, Camacho said that veers into the territory of impersonating law enforcement, which is a felony.

Ali Bhojani with HG-2 Emergency Lighting in Pembroke Pines does custom wraps and lighting for real police departments around the country. He said his company has to be well-versed in what’s legal and what’s not.

Blue lights, for example, can only be used by real law enforcement.

Security company cars might have a law enforcement “look,” but there are key differences.

“It will look like a police vehicle,” Bhojani said. “But then you have green and amber lights, green and white lights, and it will be clearly marked with the security company’s name.”

Pugachev, who was stopped by FHP, said a mechanic at 21 Used Cars in Hollywood added the light bar system to the car and another company did the wrap job.

Local 10 News went to the mechanic’s location, which was closed, and called the listed number. The phone rang repeatedly and then disconnected.

Pugachev faces a misdemeanor charge and told Local 10 News she has hired an attorney and plans to speak out more about her experience at another time.