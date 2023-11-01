Miami rape victim with ‘immense courage’ asks others to come forward after suspect’s arrest

MIAMI – Taylor Seeds described her nightmare in the hope that other women who experienced the same attack and are keeping it secret over shame or fear report it to the police.

Detectives reported Seeds “displayed immense courage” and they fear Mike Jacques, the suspect in her attack in Miami’s Little Haiti-Little River area, could be a serial rapist.

Seeds said she walked out of her home to take out the garbage on Monday morning when he ambushed her in the area of North Miami Avenue and 76 Street.

“He grabbed me from behind, tried to push me inside, and I was able to shut and lock the door, and from there I was just fighting him off,” Seeds said, later adding, “I didn’t want to give up. I didn’t want to give him the satisfaction ... so I just fought and it worked.”

Corrections officers were holding Jacques, 24, who told police officers that he was innocent, at the Metrowest Detention Center on Wednesday morning, records show.

Surveillance video shows Jacques was driving a BMW X3 rented under his grandmother’s name, police said. A Miami police officer reported finding her naked at North Miami Avenue and 77 Street.

“I have bruises and cuts because he was dragging me — because my pants were coming off as he was dragging me — so it was basically just skin to concrete,” Seeds said.

Records show Jacques is facing charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary conspiracy of an occupied structure, and battery.

“I hope he never gets out to do this again to anybody else,” Seeds said.

Kidnapping is a nonbondable offense. Records show Jacques has an arrest record in Miami-Dade County.

In 2020, North Miami police officers arrested Jacques for selling marijuana while armed. Court records show the case was dropped and closed.

Last year, Miami-Dade police officers arrested Jacques for defrauding a retailer and for petit theft. Court records show the case was dropped and closed earlier this year.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.