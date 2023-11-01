North Miami man faces 161 molestation charges after 4 girls come forward, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 52-year-old North Miami man faces 161 charges of lewd and lascivious molestation after four girls told detectives he sexually abused them.

The girls, who were as young as 5 when the abuse began, were either living with or visiting their family, who resided at the home with the suspect, Edgar Augusto Gamez, North Miami police said.

Police said the first victim to report the abuse told family members on Aug. 28 that Gamez had molested her twice in 2020, prompting an investigation that uncovered three more victims. Their allegations date back to as early as 2010.

According to an arrest report, Gamez used a similar modus operandi for nearly all of the victims: he would lure the young girls in his bedroom with a promise of candy and then sexually abuse them.

One girl told police that she was molested “at least once a week” between 2011 and 2014, when she was between the ages of 5 and 8, the report states.

Police said they took Gamez into custody Tuesday, where he invoked his right to remain silent.

Gamez was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Wednesday afternoon.