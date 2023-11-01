Police: School police officer finds Miami police officer drunk and armed in car

MIAMI – Police officers arrested a colleague who was passed out drunk in a car with a gun on his lap on Tuesday morning in Miami-Dade County.

A police officer with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department found Joevanih Sauvagere, an officer with the Miami Police Department, passed out behind the wheel of an Infiniti, according to an arrest report released on Wednesday.

Sauvagere, 31, had a gun on his lap, a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids, and slurred speech when police officers found him at the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 62 Street, according to the arrest report.

When a police officer asked Sauvagere to put his car in park, he put it in reverse, which moved the car two feet back, according to the report. Sauvagere, who dozed in and out of consciousness, refused sobriety tests and requested medical attention, according to police.

According to jail records, Sauvagere was released from jail on a $1,000 bond but his future in the police department remains unknown.