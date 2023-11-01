Super Wheels in Kendall may be entering new era after sale of building

KENDALL, Fla. – Super Wheels Skating Center in Kendall has been a busy space for birthday parties, school fieldtrips and fun for decades for South Floridians, but with news of the sale of its building, will the skating rink stay open?

Local 10 News spoke to an employee of the skating rink on Wednesday who said Crystal Plaza, where the business formerly known as Hot Wheels has entertained South Florida kids since 1977, has been sold.

In an email to Local 10 News, Thomas Mitchell, owner of Super Wheels Miami, said a big “End of an Era” party with DJ Laz will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23. Mitchell says he hopes to have more answers about the future of the skating rink then.

Mitchell said the building was sold but the skating rink business was not, and the rink has been looking for new locations across South Florida and is also considering selling the business to a new owner.

The employee told Local 10 News there are plans to reach out to guests with planned parties after Dec. 29 to offer refunds.