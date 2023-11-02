Miami man accused of stabbing pregnant girlfriend, hitting her in head with cooking pan

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested Wednesday, months after he viciously attacked his pregnant girlfriend during an argument, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the 26000 block of South Dixie Highway.

An arrest report states that the couple have been together for the past year, but do not live together. At the time of the alleged attack, the victim was seven weeks pregnant with his child.

According to the report, the victim notified police the next day that she and her boyfriend, Thaddeus Davis, 27, had gotten into a “heated argument” during which time he demanded to see the text messages on her phone, which she refused.

Police said he then struck the victim in the head with a cooking pan and then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her on the left side of her body.

According to the report, Davis took the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital in stable condition and identified Davis in a photograph.

Police said he was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

As of Thursday afternoon, Davis was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.