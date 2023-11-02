WATCH LIVE: Motions hearing held in Broward ahead of re-trial for rapper YNW Melly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A motions hearing is being held Thursday morning in Broward County ahead of the re-trial of rapper YNW Melly, who is accused of killing two of his childhood friends in 2018.

Prosecutors also filed new charges last month against Melly and two other men.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, faces a possible death sentence if convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 slayings of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. Their stage names all include “YNW” because they belonged to the same hip-hop collective. It stands for “Young New Wave” or another phrase that includes a racial slur.

Prosecutors say Melly, after a late-night recording session, shot Thomas and Williams inside an SUV and he and Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry then tried to make it look like a drive-by shooting.

The first trial last summer ended in a hung jury.