Biden meets with Dominican president on Haiti, sends Blinken to Israel, Jordan

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden discussed the security situation in Haiti and the Israel-Hamas war zone on Thursday during a White House meeting with the president of the Dominican Republic.

Biden, who has been campaigning for reelection, announced that U.S. citizens had evacuated the Gaza Strip, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was traveling to Israel and Jordan.

The Biden administration had estimated between 500 to 600 U.S. citizens were unable to leave Gaza after Oct. 7 and only five had made it out.

“We got out today 74 American folks out that are dual citizens,” Biden said during his meeting with Dominican President Luis Abinader.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a nearly $14.5 billion package to help the Israeli military even though Biden requested a $106 billion package to help both Israel and Ukraine.

During a news conference, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Qatar officials in communication with Hamas had helped to allow the evacuation.

“We are advancing,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said about the military surrounding Gaza, and he added, ”Nothing will stop us.”

Israeli Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari reported the “face-to-face” fighting and air strikes continued, and the Gaza Health Ministry reported the death toll at over 9,060, including 3,700 children.

During his departure for meetings on Friday, Blinken said he expected to make other stops in the Middle East, as the aim was to minimize civilian harm.

“When I see a Palestinian child, a boy or girl, pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, that hits me in the gut, as much as seeing a child in Israel or anywhere else,” Blinken said.

Cyprus announced ships were going to deliver humanitarian assistance from Limassol to a United Nations team in Gaza and with Israel’s approval.

On Wednesday, Biden met with Chilean President Gabriel Boric who told reporters that Israel is violating humanitarian international law. Chile, Bolivia, and Colombia recalled ambassadors to Israel.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip is simply unacceptable,” Boric said.

