Fort Lauderdale names veteran major as city’s new police chief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale officials announced Friday that they’ve appointed a longtime police major as the city’s top cop.

City Manager Greg Chavarria appointed Maj. Bill Schultz, who’s spent more than two decades with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, as the city’s police chief, according to a post by Mayor Dean Trantalis on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Bill Schultz has been an integral part of our city’s law enforcement for over two decades, and his dedication and expertise have earned him this well-deserved position,” Trantalis said. “His extensive experience, including various assignments and leadership roles, reflects his unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.”

Trantalis said Schultz’s “educational achievements, combined with his hands-on experience, make him exceptionally qualified to lead our police department.”

In a 2020 video posted to FLPD’s Facebook page, Schultz, then a captain, talked about his career in law enforcement and being “one of the first openly gay male officers the department has ever had.”

“That, of course, had some challenges, but it also presented great opportunity,” he said. “It was an honor for me to take that opportunity and work on developing understanding and acceptance, not only among my co-workers...but also among the community we serve.”

He also discussed his yearly toy donation initiative during the holidays