Man accused of slashing tires of 17 vehicles in his southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after police said he was caught on camera slashing the tires of over a dozen cars in his own southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the Villas Del Campos community, in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 244th Street, according to Miami-Dade police.

Authorities said neighbors woke up to find more than two dozen tires slashed on approximately 17 different vehicles.

Police later identified the suspect as Juan Pablo Ramos-Nieto, 41, a resident of the neighborhood.

Ramos-Nieto walked through the neighborhood with a knife, slashing the tires of multiple vehicles and causing around $6,000 worth of damage, according to his arrest report.

Residents told police that surveillance footage from their homes showed the Ramos-Nieto slashing at least 27 tires from cars in the area.

One neighbor said it was the second time Ramos-Nieto had slashed his tires, according to the report.

Authorities said as police attempted to interview Ramos-Nieto, he continuously yelled “Are you mad at me?” toward the victims.

Police said they did not read Ramos Nieto his Miranda rights after his landlord told authorities that he had a mental illness.

Ramos-Nieto is facing 27 counts of armed criminal mischief, according to jail records.

As of Friday, he is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his total bond was set at $9,500.