Miami man, 67, reported missing from city’s Little Havana area

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 67-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Edgard Morales was last seen Thursday in the city’s Little Havana area.

Police said he was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue sneakers and a red hat.

Morales was described by officers as a white male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. Tipsters may also email SVU@miami-police.org.