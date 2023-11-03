76º

Officers search for customer seen attacking Miami Springs gas station clerk

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Miami Springs, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a crime that occurred at a gas station.

Surveillance video captured a customer at a Miami Springs gas station appearing to attack an employee.

It happened late last month at a gas station along Northwest 36th Street, police said.

At one point in the video, the customer can be seen jumping over the counter.

Police want to know who that man is.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Springs police at 305-888-9711 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

