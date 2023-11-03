77º

Local News

Police: Father detained in 20-year-old’s shooting in SW Miami Dade

Cody Weddle , Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Reporter/Digital Producer

Tags: Southwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade County, Crime

Southwest Miami Dade, Fla. – A 20-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade man is dead and now his father has been detained for questioning.

Miiami-Dade Police responded around 2 p.m. Friday to a home near Southwest 106th Street and 84th Avenue.

When they arrived, they say they found the 20-year-old had been shot and killed.

Sky 10 over the scene captured video of a heavy police presence in the residential neighborhood.

The home is now cordoned off on SW 84th Ave., about a mile west of US1 and a mile south of Dadeland.

People in the area said this is a family neighborhood and some told Local 10 News they have lived here for decades and have never seen anything like this.

Police believe it is another example of, most likely, a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

The father remains detained and is being questioned.

Charges are pending.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local 10.com for updates.)

