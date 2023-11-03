Woman fatally shot following dispute at northwest Miami-Dade strip club

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning after the group she was with was involved in a “heated dispute” inside a business, authorities confirmed.

Sources told Local 10 News that the group had gotten into an argument with a security guard at the Climax strip club, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 102nd Street.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that the argument spilled out into the parking lot and an “unknown subject” fired at the group, shooting a woman multiple times who was sitting in the back seat of their vehicle.

Miami-Dade police outside Climax Gentleman's Club on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (WPLG)

The driver then drove away and parked in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 103rd Street, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sources, at least one person inside the vehicle had first shot at the security guard while they were driving away and he returned fire, killing the woman.

No other details were immediately released.