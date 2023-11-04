Outspoken Pembroke Park commissioner remains mum after accusations of permit violations

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A Pembroke Park commissioner and former mayor — who is never at a loss for words — was silent on Friday.

Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs was cited by his own town for allegedly not following the rules, and he may have to go before a special magistrate if he doesn’t comply.

An independent investigation concluded that Jacobs created a hostile work environment by behaving like a bully, records show.

Jacobs allegedly had clashes with almost every department head and colleague. In one exchange, William Hodges, the clerk commissioner, protested.

Hodges: “You directly attacked me, called me ignorant, stupid, and a few other things.”

Jacobs was not apologetic, and reportedly said, “If the shoe fits.”

During public meetings, Jacobs constantly preaches about doing the right thing.

At a special commission meeting in September 2022, Jacobs said, “As an elected official here, I don’t even let anyone give me a free cup of coffee. My integrity is absolutely everything. I’m not going to put this town in a predicament where something down the road can look bad.”

Jacobs was accused of doing extensive work on his home without permits. Local 10 News and the town of Pembroke Park received an anonymous letter with pictures.

Jacobs, known for his by-the-book stances, also didn’t reply to several e-mails requesting his comment on the issue.

“I have nothing to say to you,” Jacobs said.

Hodges was critical of Jacobs and said, “This is showing that he expects everyone to do the right thing but himself.”

The town issued Jacobs a violation claiming he installed multiple windows without a building permit, and an exterior repair of a west side wall was done without a permit. Jacobs must now obtain detailed plans of the work, and apply for permits after the fact.

If he doesn’t comply, Hodges said, Jacobs will “be required to appear at the prosecution of this matter before a special magistrate.”

Ironically, the town of Pembroke Park had a building amnesty program that Jacobs supported. It allowed property owners with unpermitted work to avoid fines and penalties and make their illegal renovations legal.

Jacobs is facing double permit fees. Late Friday afternoon, Jacobs requested the code enforcement file in this case from the town of Pembroke Park saying he wanted to assess the alleged infractions.