Florida woman wins $5 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at RaceTrac

A 60-year-old woman is $5 million richer after she purchased a $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off ticket after stopping at a gas station, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

Janice Velez, of Kissimmee, claimed the top prize this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

According to Lottery officials, Velez purchased her winning ticket from a RaceTrac gas station in her hometown.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.”