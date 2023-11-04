Red Cross installs over 70 smoke alarms in Allapattah through its Home Fire Campaign

MIAMI – The American Red Cross South Florida Region installed 73 smoke alarms in homes across Miami’s Allapattah community on Saturday as part of their national Home Fire Campaign.

During the smoke alarm installation, the Red Cross said over 40 of their volunteers and staff visited 42 homes and successfully educated residents on the importance of fire safety and the steps they should take in case they experience a home fire.

Since 2014, the Home Fire Campaign has installed more than 2.2 million smoke alarms, saving more than 1,243 lives across the country to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires, which take an average of seven lives each day in the U.S., according to the organization.

“We are grateful for the support of our volunteers to help prevent home fires across our communities,” said Deborah Koch, executive director of the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter in a news release. “These tragedies are the nation’s most frequent disaster, and the Red Cross wants to ensure everyone knows to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

TWO MINUTES TO ESCAPE

Fire experts are asking every household to talk with their loved ones about fire safety and take two simple steps: Check your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan at least twice a year.

Click here for more free fire safety information and resources, including a home fire escape plan to develop and practice with your household.