Sheriff: Florida man tased, arrested after firing gun in air while drunk in Marathon

MARATHON, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was tased and arrested Friday after deputies said he fired a gun in public while being intoxicated in Marathon.

Robert Matthew Phillips, of Punta Gorda, faces charges of discharging a weapon in public, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, assault and DUI, according to Monroe County Spokesperson Adam Linhardt.

MCSO deputies said they were called to the area of Eastwind Apartments in Marathon regarding a shots fired call at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Phillips was seen riding a bicycle in the area but did not stop when ordered by deputies, according to Linhardt.

Authorities said Phillips was shocked with a Taser as he continued to resist arrest. After searching Phillips, deputies said they found a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun in his possession.

A witness stated Phillips threatened to shoot a resident, according to Linhardt. A second witness told authorities that they saw Phillips fire the gun into the air multiple times.

Investigators said bullet casings that were found at the crime scene matched those in the gun formerly in Phillips’ possession.

There were no reported serious injuries, according to Linhardt.

Jail records show that Phillips is being held without bond.