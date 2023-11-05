Deputies investigate death in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Pompano Beach are investigating a death outside of several businesses.

Several deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to Northeast 20th Street and Dixie Highway after 8 a.m. Sunday.

A blue tarp could be seen covering a body in front of several business at the scene.

Authorities have not provided any details regarding the victim or the circumstances surrounding their death.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information is made available.