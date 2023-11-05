Family members of those missing from Israel speak at event in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s estimated that more than two hundred people are currently held captive by Hamas.

Saturday night in at Temple Sinai of North Dade in North Miami Beach, five family members of those kidnapped shared the stories of their loved ones.

It was an emotional night, with a firsthand look at the horrors that went on.

Their main message was to keep the names and faces of those kidnapped front and center.

“This is a human rights issue,” said Itay Raviv. “It needs to be solved immediately.”

Adi Marciano bravely shared how her 19-year-old daughter Noa called her moments before she was taken at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

“She said everybody is now fighting outside, they’re some terrorist inside,” she said. “The feeling was very bad.”

Her message was simple: bring her daughter home.

“In my heart I know she’s alive,” said Marciano. “I always hope and pray that someone is taking care of her. I hope there are some good people inside that keep her safe.”

A mother and son represented five family members, ages ranging from nine years old to 78 years old.

“On that horrible Saturday morning, they found themselves in sirens and missiles and terrorist came,” said Merav Raviv.

Photos of their loved ones were front and center, with signs featuring their names, ages and faces, not to be forgotten.

Many of the speakers said they were very thankful for the support they’ve received from members of the South Florida community, saying through this unimaginable time, their hearts are full knowing people care about what’s going on.