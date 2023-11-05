Mothers walk in silence, push empty strollers in Bal Harbour, Miami Beach in call for hostage release

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – On Sunday in South Florida, mothers gathered to take part in a silent empty stroller walk. They wanted to call attention to Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

More than 10,000 people have been killed on both sides of the war, and it’s taking an emotional toll on people around the world, especially here in South Florida.

The walk was a call to humanity for the immediate release of the 30 children and all other hostages abducted from Israel on Oct. 7.

Sponsored by Loving Moms, the peaceful demonstration was named the “Silent Empty Stroller Walk.”

Two simultaneous starting points were marked both beginning at 3:30 p.m. One was at Beach South on 96th Street, in Bal Harbour, while the other took off from Ocean Side Park on Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. After an hour, the groups converged together in Surfside’s Veterans Park to join in the Surfside Stands with Israel event.

Organizers said this was their way of showing solidarity and determination in the wake of what they say is a huge tragedy.

“This is such a horrendous situation, so this feels like the very minimal I can do, to walk and to continue talking about the hostages and how they need to come home and be with their families,” said participant Chana Wasserman.