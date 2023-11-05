Police searching for 11-year-old girl last seen in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Authorities issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old girl from South Florida.

Mariah Lee was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Southeast 17th Avenue in Homestead on Saturday.

Authorities said she was wearing a white t-shirt with a Speedway design on it, black pants with red stripes down the sides and white shoes.

The girl is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be carrying a purple and pink book bag.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen her, or has any information on her possible whereabouts, is urged to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING or Homestead police at 305-247-1535.