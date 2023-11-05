Teen rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Broward County.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along the 100 block of Northeast 56th Street in Oakland Park.

One neighbor told Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo he heard several shots which woke him up early Sunday morning, and others neighbors said off camera they believe the targeted home was being used as an AirBnb, where they said a teenager was shot in an apparent drive by shooting, according to neighbors.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded after the shots were fired.

According to BSO, they arrived for a call of a shooting and along with Oakland Park Fire Rescue, found a male victim who had been shot.

That person was taken by paramedics to an area hospital was said to be in stable condition.

Deputies said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.