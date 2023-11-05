Vehicle crashes into Lauderhill business

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A car slammed into a building in Lauderhill on Sunday.

It happened a little after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive.

When police arrived, they said a black Toyota sedan was lodged in the storefront of a business.

A woman who owns the neighboring business told Local 10 News there were two people inside the car when it crashed through the front of the establishment.

She said it appeared the person behind the wheel was a new driver based of their apparent age.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation.