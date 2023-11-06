Florida gas prices fall to new low this year

Florida gas prices plummeted to their lowest levels of the year last week, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, Sunday’s state average was $3.17 per gallon -- 5 cents less than the previous low that was set in March.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week.”

“The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop,” Jenkins continued. “Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies.”

According to AAA, the Sunshine State’s gas price average declined 12 cents per gallon last week -- down 68 cents from this year’s high of $3.85, which was set in mid-August.

“The price of U.S. crude settled at $80.51 per barrel on Friday,” a news release from AAA stated. “That’s $5 per barrel (6%) less than the week before. Gasoline futures also declined 11 cents, for a combined discount of 17 cents per gallon through two weeks.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.37), Naples ($3.29), and Tallahassee ($3.28).

The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($3.00), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02), and Orlando ($3.07).