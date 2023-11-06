78º

Police investigate homicide in Homestead

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Detectives investigated a homicide in Homestead Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. an apartment building near the corner of Southwest Seventh Street and First Avenue.

Authorities didn’t release the victim’s name, age, gender or manner of death and didn’t say what led up to the killing.

Police also didn’t say whether investigators have identified any suspects or made any arrests.

According to Homestead police, homicide detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department have taken over the case.

Local 10 News has contacted authorities seeking more information.

