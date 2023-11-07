81º

Pilot OK after small plane crashes off Marathon

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MARATHON, Fla. – A small plane crashed off the coast of Marathon Tuesday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported to authorities just before 2:30 p.m., MCSO dispatch data shows.

Officials said a good Samaritan called in to report a single-engine fixed wing Cessna that went down roughly four miles off of Marathon in Florida Bay.

The pilot, a man, was taken to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Marathon, where deputies say he was “alive and well.”

Authorities haven’t yet said what may have caused the plane to go down.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

